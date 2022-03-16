Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Down 3%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.68 and last traded at $141.01. 595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $63,789,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

