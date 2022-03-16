Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Rises By 21.4%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.
In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $143.40.
Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
