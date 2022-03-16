Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,348. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

