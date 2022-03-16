Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMRMF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 29,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,990. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.