Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Achieves $11.43 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $572,575.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001263 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,050,111 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

