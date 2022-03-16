MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €76.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.22 ($83.76).

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down €0.51 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €23.19 ($25.48). 183,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 1 year high of €87.40 ($96.04). The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.73 and its 200 day moving average is €34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

