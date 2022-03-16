Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $375.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,638.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.16 or 0.00721388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00188689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022517 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,246,979 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

