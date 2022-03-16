Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after buying an additional 642,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 26,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,467 shares of company stock worth $26,866,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

