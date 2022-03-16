Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,935 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,331,883. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.