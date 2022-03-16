Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.87. 149,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

