Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,422,000 after purchasing an additional 747,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

