Bitcoin Classic Market Cap Reaches $27,803.29 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $27,803.29 and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

