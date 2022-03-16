Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.57). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 156,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

