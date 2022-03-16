Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $104.96. 43,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

Specifically, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,804,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.