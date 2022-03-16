Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $103.89 and last traded at $104.96. 43,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,436,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.
Specifically, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,804,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
