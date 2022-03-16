Head-To-Head Contrast: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A TELA Bio -121.27% -84.60% -42.22%

72.6% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx currently has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 221.17%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVRx and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 10.19 -$43.08 million N/A N/A TELA Bio $18.21 million 9.30 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.21

TELA Bio has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

