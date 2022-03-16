WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Insider Guy Hedley Purchases 200,000 Shares

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Rating) insider Guy Hedley bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.
WT Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
