Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 12,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ISBC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,312. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

