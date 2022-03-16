Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 34,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.