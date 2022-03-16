NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Up 6.3%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 331,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,992,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

