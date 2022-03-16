SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 103.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkillSoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SKIL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 6,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

SkillSoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. On average, analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SkillSoft by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.