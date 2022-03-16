Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 125 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.85. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,917. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.03 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

