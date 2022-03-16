Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. 140,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,061. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

