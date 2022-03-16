Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in General Mills by 277.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,441. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

