Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $361.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

