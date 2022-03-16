Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of GO stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 15,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.