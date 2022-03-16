Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.
In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 444,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $871,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares worth $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Performant Financial (Get Rating)
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.