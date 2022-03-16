Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 444,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $871,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares worth $343,753. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Performant Financial by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Performant Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 647.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 188,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Performant Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

