Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

NASDAQ:HOFV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 10,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $27,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 90,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $105,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,376 shares of company stock valued at $601,721 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $99,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

