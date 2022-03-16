Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.30.

LOW traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $232.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,843. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tobam increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

