CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CECE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

