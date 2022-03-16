CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
CECE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 million, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
CECE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday.
About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)
CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.
