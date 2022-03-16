Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

