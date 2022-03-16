Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

