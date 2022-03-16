Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

