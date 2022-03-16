Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $6.20

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROOT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,413. The stock has a market cap of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. Root has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.