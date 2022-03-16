Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 1,052,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,802,852. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.