Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 24,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

