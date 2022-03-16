Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 24,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.