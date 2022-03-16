Bella Protocol (BEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.34 Million

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00103548 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

