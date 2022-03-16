Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $118.13

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

CLH traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $108.42. 8,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,261. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

