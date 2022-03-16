Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $118.13

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
CLH traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $108.42. 8,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,261. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $137,449,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,844,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 246,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 237,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
