Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,171. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,693,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 560,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,745,000 after buying an additional 69,224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

