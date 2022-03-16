Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.06. 1,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,373. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.