Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,562. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.36.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

