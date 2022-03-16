Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.03. 65,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

