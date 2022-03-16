Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 582 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 192,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

