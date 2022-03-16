Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.68 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

