Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.44

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.44 and last traded at C$27.71, with a volume of 154238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.72.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

