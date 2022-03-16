MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.24

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 4773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.