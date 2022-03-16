Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FLAC remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 408,365 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 387,120 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

