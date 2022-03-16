VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.02

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 3822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.