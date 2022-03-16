VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.02

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.02 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 3822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

