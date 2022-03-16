First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,196. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

