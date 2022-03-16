First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,196. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
