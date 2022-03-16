StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 74,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.