L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $243.70 and last traded at $244.62. Approximately 27,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,776,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.11.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.